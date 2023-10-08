SURFING: Merewether duo Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic will now turn their attention to an all-deciding last round of the Challenger Series in Brazil as they chase requalification for the world tour.
Baker and Cibilic head to the Saquarema Pro (October 14-21) with an eye on the men's top-10 rankings, still trying to book a ticket for next year's main draw.
Both surfers started the most recent Ericeira Pro inside the cut line, Baker (9th) and Cibilic (8th), with finals results from Portugal yet to determine where they land.
Baker was knocked out by Challenger Series leader Cole Houshmand in the round of 16, collecting 3320 points and moving to 16,125 overall.
His late 7.03 gave him a two-wave total of 15.03, but wasn't enough to catch Houshmand (16.16).
Cibilic (13,685) picked up 600 points after being eliminated earlier.
