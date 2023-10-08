Charlestown captain Daniel Arms has challenged his troops to continue a strong start to the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition for 2023-2024.
Having only once strung together back-to-back wins last season, Arms wants more of the same after knocking off defending premiers Wallsend by 51 runs in round one.
"I couldn't have asked for much more from the boys to be honest ... getting points against them in round one" Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
"But in saying that we're not reading too much into it. It's nice and easy to be up at the start of the season, but we've got to keep doing it now."
Jed Dickson (58) and Daniel Chillingworth (54 not out) both posted half-centuries in a 40-over total of 7-211 at Wallsend Oval on Saturday.
Magpies leg-spinner Isaac Wallace (4-32) then made an impressive return from a campaign off, dismissing four of the Tigers' top five as the home side finished all out 160.
"Jed played his role and went pretty hard early on, set the tone for the innings. Chilli anchored us at the back end," Arms said.
"Wallace has always had a rough go against Wallsend, Pricey and Monty [Tigers batsman Nathan Price, Jake Montgomery] have taken to him big time so it was nice for him to get one back. It was probably the best I've seen him bowl and it was massive for us."
Josh McTaggart marked his arrival at Stockton (7-214) with 32 not out and 3-42, paving the way for a 36-run win over Hamwicks (178) at Lynn Oval.
Joseph Price (87) and Aaron Bills (5-12) were key performers as Wests (9-198) accounted for University (143) at Harker Oval.
Sussex representative Oli Carter posted 50 even as City (5-187) reeled in Belmont (4-185) with nine overs to spare at Cahill Oval.
Cardiff-Boolaroo (5-120) easily chased down hosts Waratah-Mayfield (119) with Grffin Lea taking 3-9.
Merewether (9-171) collected a bonus point after easily accounting for visitors Toronto (49).
LADDER: Merewether 7; CBs, Charlestown, Stockton, Wests, City 6; Belmont, Uni, Hamwicks, Wallasend, Waratah 1; Toronto 0.
