Defending Melbourne Cup champion Gold Trip wins Turnbull Stakes

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 8 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:00pm
Australian Bloodstock connections in Newcastle last year after Gold Trip won the Melbourne Cup. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Australian Bloodstock's Gold Trip made a memorable return to Flemington by storming home and claiming the group 1 Turnbull Stakes, but it remains unclear which major race comes next for the defending Melbourne Cup champion.

