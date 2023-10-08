SANDY beaches across the Hunter became a playground for kids at the weekend with the Nippers season in full swing.
For parents like Elizabeth Baker, the program provides a safe space for her eight-year-old son Lachlan to learn about water safety, make new friends and grow his confidence at the beach.
"You want your kids as Australians growing up to feel confident on the beach, and I thought it was a great opportunity to help build his confidence while learning skills," she said.
"This weekend they got on the boards, got in the water, did some sand drills, relays and the flags which the kids seem to love and get competitive about.
"Lachie's doing it for fun, that's for sure, that's something that has been awesome - is that there is a real range of levels in the club, so it doesn't matter if you're just there to build confidence or you have aspirations to continue in more senior years and volunteer as a lifeguard."
Open to children between the ages of five and 14, the surf skills program teaches CPR and lifesaving techniques, surf safety, as well as rescue experience, all while completing fun surf sport activities.
By the time kids reach 13 and 14, they are developing the skill base required to become a qualified surf lifesaver.
This year is Lachie's second season at Nippers and Ms Baker said it's a great way to spend a sunny Sunday.
"We've met lots of other families through Nippers and it's a lovely way to spend a Sunday morning, we hang around at the beach, put up the Cool Cabana and enjoy our time as a family - it's a really nice atmosphere," she said.
"Lachie really enjoys going along each Sunday and his confidence has grown hugely, it's amazing to see."
Nippers is run across the 13 Hunter Surf Life Saving clubs from Catherine Hill Bay to Tea Garden Hawks Nest.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.