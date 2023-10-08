WHILE the weather wasn't always on his side, Ewen Campbell took the challenge in his stride - riding from Maitland to Melbourne to raise funds for breast cancer research.
At the sprightly age of 66, the Thornton resident said he surprised even himself with what he's capable of doing for a good cause.
"A good week on the road, it makes you look inside of yourself on a ride like this about how far the human spirit can go," he said.
"I know that sounds cliche, but at 66 years of age I think I did a good job."
His first day on the road was an absolute scorcher with temperatures hitting 38 degrees, he was given a slight respite for the two days following before he was hit with rain and gale force winds on the freeway - forcing him off the road for the day.
Mr Campbell said for every kilometre he missed, he plans to make up the stretch with more rides this month.
"You can do a lot of planning, but when mother nature strikes everything goes out the window and we were sort of in survival mode," he said.
Coming into Melbourne on the final stretch at the weekend was an emotional moment, with Mr Campbell's daughter and his grandchildren coming from Shepparton to surprise him at the finish line.
"It was quite emotional, it's sad because it's all over but you're also happy it is," he said.
"This has been a big achievement so the emotions do come over you, and I was trying not to have a tear, but seeing my family who drove 2.5 hours for that was very special."
So far he's raised $4500 this Pinktober, inspired by his niece Amanda who carries the BRCA2 gene and her mum who's battled breast cancer before.
He said he appreciates all the support of everyone at home, and the drivers and truckers who gave him an encouraging beep of the horn along the way.
"Travelling down the road we'd stop and have a coffee and people would ask what I was doing, give me a donation and tell their personal story," he said.
"And everyone has a personal story, whether it's a parent, another relative, a close friend or work colleague, everyone has their story and it's quite sad that it's a big killer.
"I think for me it's helped change the way I see things, I know I can do things and I don't have to be put into a box of getting older, everyone can do something, no matter what age."
Mr Campbell said he encourages anyone thinking of a big fundraiser to take the leap and surprise themselves.
His wife and sister went along with him on the seven-day journey from Maitland station to Hornsby, on to Camden, Goulburn, Gundagai, Albury, Seymour and into Melbourne.
All funds raised will be donated to the Cancer Council, to make a donation visit girlsnightin.cancervic.org.au/fundraisers/pinktober2023/pinktober-2023 or click here.
