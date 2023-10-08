Newcastle Herald
Transition to new ownership a priority for Newcastle Jets

By Robert Dillon
October 9 2023 - 7:00am
Shane Mattiske. Picture by Marina Neil
THE Newcastle Jets are set to kick off their third consecutive season under temporary ownership but executive chairman Shane Mattiske remains hopeful the club will change hands "in the short term".

