Speed signs on M1 Motorway defaced with 'NO' message

Updated October 9 2023 - 11:25am, first published 7:58am
One of several 110km/h speed limit signs defaced on the M1 Pacific Motorway to read 'NO' at the weekend.
Several speed limit signs on the main road between Newcastle and Sydney have been defaced with what appears to be a political message to end the NSW school holidays.

