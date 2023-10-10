The forecast for Sunday is sunny and warm, so there's really no choice but to make your way to Young Street Hotel at Carrington and soak it up in that glorious beer garden.
Luke Tilse and his team will be there, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the hotel he took over three years ago, and you're invited to join them from noon.
"It's a free day out for all the family with face painting and fairy floss in the early arvo, then some banging bands in the evening," Luke said.
"I've got old photos blown up and they'll be on the walls, and at 1pm historian Ed Tonks will be talking about the local area and its pubs."
Sneaky Freakers and SF Wrens will perform in the hotel carpark from 4pm but Luke advises people to get there "about 3pm" to get a good spot.
"Carrington has a small country town vibe and the locals have all got their spots, where they go to drink. Thankfully we've now, over time, gained some of our own," Luke said.
"The Criterion, the Seven Seas and the bowlo, they're all great."
He recently returned from an overseas trip where he watched the Wallabies (lose) and featured in a crowd shot on the live telecast in the wee hours of the morning.
"Ha, even old mates who I worked with in Sydney and are living in England saw me on TV," he said.
"I just randomly got picked out of the crowd. I was sitting next to Nick Farr-Jones and I didn't realise it was him, and I was giving him heaps because he wasn't standing up to do the Mexican wave - I was like 'you too good to do the wave, champ?' Then I realised who he was and it was so embarrassing."
If you see Luke on Sunday, don't ask him about the Wallabies or their coach unless you have a good half hour to spare.
Newcastle East restaurant CorEat has introduced a selection of herbal teas to the menu: a Detox Tea, Digestive Tea, Anti-Inflammatory Chai, Apple Mojito Energy Tea, Body and Colon Cleanse, Cold & Flu, Sleepy Tea, Relax & Rejuvenate, and Immune Defence. Something different! They've also extended their lunch hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am to 2.30pm.
October is Negroni Month at Romberg's bar, Crystalbrook Kingsley, and what better place to enjoy one than high above the CBD, watching the sun go down? Then, consider walking a few metres from the bar to Roundhouse restaurant which has a new spring menu (and is now open for lunch on Fridays). Highlights include the heirloom tomato salad with cucumber, radish & peach vinaigrette; lightly cured line-caught kingfish with blood orange vinegar, yuzu kosho and shiso; pan-roasted duck breast with confit duck leg, parsnip, blueberries and sorrel; and Pukara Estate lamb rump with braised shoulder, spring peas, turnips and mint oil.
On the subject of Crystalbrook Kingsley, Ms Mary's on the ground floor is taking part in #WFHospoWeek (October 16 to 20), a new initiative by Third Place and me&u "calling on workers to trade the solitude of working from home for the buzz of their local hospitality venue to enhance their mental health, overall well-being and productivity".
The Lane Retreat at Bimbadgen is officially opening any day now. The 60 premium studio retreats are set among 15 hectares of vineyard and natural bushland in the heart of Hunter Valley wine country and have been developed by property and hospitality group Mulpha Australia.
Guests can enjoy VIP access to Bimbadgen's flagship restaurant Esca, its Woodfired Pizzeria and Cellar Door, and Emma's Cottage Vineyard boutique winery nearby.
Each studio retreat has king bedding, a bathroom with double rain head showers, a kitchenette with coffee maker, toaster, microwave and mini bar, and gourmet breakfast provisions supplied daily. There's also a store and pantry offering espresso coffee, gourmet cheese and grazing food options, wines, spirits, and other gourmet goodies along with bespoke gifts.
Special deals are being offered to celebrate the launch of The Lane Retreat. Go to thelaneretreat.com.au for details.
Pacific Seafood has opened at Warners Bay Shopping Village.
La Chosita is hosting a free, family-friendly Peruvian party from 11.30am on Saturday, October 28. It's happening at 78 Maitland Road in Islington.
Hope Estate at The Landing is celebrating Oktoberfest with a special menu featuring pretzels, pork or chicken schnitzel, braised pork knuckle, and an Oktoberfest platter (schnitzel, pretzels, bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad, mustand and gravy). Book your table now.
A new restaurant and bar has opened at d'Albora Marina, Nelson Bay. It's called Magnolia.
Shout Brewing at Islington has opened a pizza kitchen, Parlour.
The newly opened VietKing on Darby Street has introduced a Value Lunch Combo: banh mi and iced coffee ($15); pho or bun bo with free Vietnamese iced tea; any rice or rice vermicelli dish with a freshly squeezed juice.
