WALLSEND captain Jacob Montgomery admits he now faces even more selection headaches as Newcastle District Cricket Association's defending premiers rebounded in a grand-final replay.
The Tigers (5-165) produced a solid all-round display to reel in Stockton (164) with five wickets and six overs to spare at Wallsend Oval on Saturday, following last weekend's loss.
Rookie off-spinner Will Parkinson (1-26) impressed again along with Lachlan Page (4-32) and Callum Gabriel (3-46), as NSW Country representative Pat Magann returned from injury via second grade.
A trio from the 2022-2023 decider - Matt Lynch, Nathan Sneddon and Alex Seamer - have already slipped out of the XI with Aaron Wivell and Ryan Brooks bolstering the squad.
"He [Parkinson] would have been playing twos had it not been for Pat being out, but he's probably given me something to think about now the way he's bowling," Montgomery said.
"It's a luxury because we've got a lot of options around how you want to set the team up. It makes my job more difficult, particularly with guys who did the job for us last year."
The Tigers skipper says the title showdown from six months ago wasn't considered in the lead up to meeting Stockton.
"It was more about just getting the job done after missing out week one, getting back on track was more of the motivation rather than anything to do with last season," he said.
Montgomery (51) and Daniel McGovern (42) were the mainstays for Wallsend.
Joseph Graham, who came in for injured Stockton leader Nick Foster after playing for New Town in Tasmania's premier league last weekend, scored 25 not out and took 2-42.
Charlestown now stand alone at the top of the ladder, having collected a bonus point with three balls to spare at Kahibah Oval.
Jed Dickson (62) did most of the damage as the Magpies reached Merewether's 6-162 just four down in 23.3 overs on Saturday.
Hamilton-Wickham successfully defended against Toronto at Ron Hill Oval.
Chris Dickson's 6-39 helped Toronto restrict Hamwicks (9-207) before the hosts were kept to 6-184 in Saturday's reply.
Lachlan Bowles (62), Joe Hart (61), Jayden O'Connor (57) and Corey Brown (53) split half-centuries between the opposing sides.
Meanwhile, former Wallsend seamer Jacob Simmons claimed two hat-tricks in the same innings on Saturday when debuting for his new club Kurri-Weston-Mulbring in the Maitland first-grade competition. He bowled all six of his Raymond Terrace victims in the space of 11 deliveries at Kurri Central, finishing with figures of 8-21.
POOL B: Charlestown 13; Merewether, Wallsend, Stockton, Hamwicks 7; Toronto 1.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.