Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Baum's tough task in last round; Baker, Cibilic slip out of top 10

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
October 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Baum. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Sarah Baum. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

SARAH Baum requires a big result at the last Challenger Series event in Brazil to have any chance of qualifying for the 2024 world tour while Merewether pair Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic have now slipped below the cut line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.