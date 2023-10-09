Baum's tough task in last round; Baker, Cibilic slip out of top 10

SARAH Baum requires a big result at the last Challenger Series event in Brazil to have any chance of qualifying for the 2024 world tour while Merewether pair Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic have now slipped below the cut line.
Redhead-based Baum dropped three spots to 10th overall and sits 8015 points outside the women's top-five with just the Saquarema Pro (October 14-21) remaining.
The competition in Rio de Janeiro marks stop six of the Challenger Series with 10,000 points awarded to the winner. Surfers have their best four scores from 2023 count towards their overall total.
Baum was knocked out in the round of 32 at Portugal's Ericeira Pro, which wrapped up on Monday morning (AEDT), collecting her equal-lowest 1900 points.
She has 14,710 thanks largely to fifth-placings earlier this year on the Gold Coast and in her native South Africa.
Challenger Series leader Sally Fitzgibbons (26,430) has already booked her ticket back to the championship tour while India Robinson (25,490), Sawyer Lindblad (23,020), Alyssa Spencer (22,810) and Isabella Nichols (22,725) are all above the cut line.
Luana Silva (20,610), Bronte Macauley (19,965), Ellie Harrison (17,470) and Vahine Fierro (16,345) are also in front of Olympics-bound Baum while Teresa Bonvalot (14,705) and Bella Kenworthy (14,425) sit just the other side.
In the men's rankings, following final results from Portugal, Baker and Cibilic both need to improve their positions in the last round to rejoin the main draw.
Baker (14,425) is 11th and Cibilic (13,085) 14th but only 10 males get promoted. Surfers between third (17,565) and 10th (14,630) can still be caught, but the top two have already done enough to earn a CT berth next year.
