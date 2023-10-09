CENTRAL coach Adam Bettridge has welcomed the appointment of Knights foundation player Ashley Gordon for 2024 and feels it will only benefit the club's future direction.
The Butcher Boys revealed on Monday that Gordon would mentor reserve grade next Newcastle Rugby League season, with incoming Bettridge saying he's already looking forward to working together.
"It's good for the club. Ash has got a long association with Central and a lot of affiliations and ties with a lot of juniors," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"One of the main things we wanted to do when I took the role on was to have as many juniors return as possible and I think Ash will be good for that.
"He's a good mentor for them kids and hopefully we can see Central juniors return and see some depth within the club."
Bettridge, who replaces Phil Williams at Central, said he crossed coaching paths with Gordon previously in a Newcastle RL All Stars fixture.
"I coached against Ash in the All Stars game in Newcastle," Bettridge said.
"I've known Ash for a while through that and some other kids I've coached before. I know how passionate he is about rugby league and just thought it was a good opportunity to bring him on board."
Gordon played 78 NRL matches, mostly for the Knights across two stints between 1989 and 1995. The now 54-year-old was the first signing made by Newcastle ahead of their inaugural season. He scored 38 tries and twice represented NSW Country.
Bettridge kept his recruitment cards close to his chest on Monday but admits reaching the top five would be a key goal after Central missed semis in 2023.
"We've signed everyone from this year," he said.
