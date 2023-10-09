Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Carly McBride murder: James Cunneen fronts NSW Criminal Court of Appeal for hearing

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carly Dawn McBride was murdered by her boyfriend Sayle Newson on September 30, 2014. Newson's mate, James Anthony Cunneen, was found guilty of being an acccessory after the fact, a jury finding he helped dump her body and cover up the crime. Picture supplied
Carly Dawn McBride was murdered by her boyfriend Sayle Newson on September 30, 2014. Newson's mate, James Anthony Cunneen, was found guilty of being an acccessory after the fact, a jury finding he helped dump her body and cover up the crime. Picture supplied

A MAN found guilty of helping dump the body of murdered mother Carly McBride and trying to protect her killer has fronted the state's highest court for an appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.