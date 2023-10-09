Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes October 10 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 10 2023 - 4:30am
'Special treatment': why some Voice claims are a load of rubbish
I HAVE seen firsthand the embedded racism in government bureaucracy with the appalling treatment of First Nations people by simply continuing the status quo regarding services in outback communities. Non-Indigenous people in the cities would riot and protest if they were treated the same.

