'Special treatment': why some Voice claims are a load of rubbish

I believe in equality. I wish everyone in this country saw each other as equal no matter their heritage. Nobody should ever feel like my mate. The very idea of suggesting we should judge people based on race in this country, like what I believe is being suggested by The Voice to Parliament, goes against everything I believe in. I believe it will make things harder, not easier, for my Aboriginal mates. I can't believe anyone could be so ignorant as to propose such a divisive policy in 2023. Let alone think about voting 'yes'.