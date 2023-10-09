Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Free concert: Thelma Plum to perform at Westfield Kotara on Thursday

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Award-winning singer and songwriter Thelma Plum will perform a free concert on The Rooftop at Westfield Kotara on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.