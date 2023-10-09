Award-winning singer and songwriter Thelma Plum will perform a free concert on The Rooftop at Westfield Kotara on Thursday.
The winner of the inaugural triple j Unearthed competition in 2012 - and ARIA-nominated Gamilaraay woman - will perform songs from her two albums, Better in Blak and When Rosie Met Monsters, as well as her EP Meanjin.
Better in Blak the single reached the top 10 in the 2020 triple j Hottest 100 countdown and Meanjin won album of the year at the 2023 National Indigenous Music Awards.
Plum will also take part in an onstage Q&A with radio personality Jessica Farchione and engage with fans at a meet-and-greet.
Her performance is part of Westfield's Feel Your Rhythm tour, where artists are headlining 20 free, live music performances exclusively at selected Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand. Other artists involved include Jessica Mauboy, Amy Shark, Kate Ceberano, ILLY, Client Liaison, Gretta Ray, Kita Alexander, Mallrat, Allday, Stan Walker, Coterie and Royston.
Plum will be on stage from 5pm to 6pm this Thursday, October 12, at The Rooftop. For more information go to westfield.com.au.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.