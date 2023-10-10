Let your conscience guide your vote

The above is what I reflected upon last week as I looked through the rich cultural history along the banks of the Darling and Barwon Rivers. Our ancestors worked tirelessly and together to forge a future for us. I pondered, how can I advise anyone which way to vote when my people are not of one voice, disunity was not our way. In times past when there was a situation to resolve we would all come together in ceremony and song, and the elders would sit and yarn until the matter was resolved. They would not leave until they had reached a decision on which they could all agree. When I see current leaders of our people whom I deeply respect because they have our people's well-being at heart. People such as Linda Burney, Noel Pearson, Jacinta Price, Warren Mundine and Lydia Thorpe, not as one, it hurts. I know it disappoints many of our people. I wish I could sit and yarn with them and unite them. Despite the love, concern and care they have for our people they have been entangled in a process that was meant to help our people, but it has not. Whether to be on the coast, Upper Hunter, on the Darling or in the Territory, our people express to me their confusion and disappointment. They ought to have been encouraged by this process, but it has been ugly and left scars, emotional stress, and apprehension. We should be all walking and working proudly together, encouraging one another.