Let your conscience guide your vote in referendum

THROUGH THE LOOKING TREE
Out on the Darling, where city dwellers are few,
The looking tree helps one form a view.
While the heart says yes and the mind says no,
The voice referendum, is it the way to go?
Is this the last chance to get it right,
Or is there further opportunity to find the light?
My friends, my family and churchgoers all, ask me What should I do,
for we are wanting to move forward with you.
My friend, I say thank you for seeking my advice.
To be consulted is respectfully nice.
And is this not, what the discussion is all about,
To acknowledge accept and not to shout.
It doesn't matter if you vote one way or the other,
For you will still be my sister or brother.
You see, the question we all need to ask,
The helping of Aboriginal people, is it not the task?
For they were here when the first boat people came,
and described by Phillip in giving Manly its name.
The above is what I reflected upon last week as I looked through the rich cultural history along the banks of the Darling and Barwon Rivers.
Our ancestors worked tirelessly and together to forge a future for us. I pondered, how can I advise anyone which way to vote when my people are not of one voice, disunity was not our way. In times past when there was a situation to resolve we would all come together in ceremony and song, and the elders would sit and yarn until the matter was resolved. They would not leave until they had reached a decision on which they could all agree.
When I see current leaders of our people whom I deeply respect because they have our people's well-being at heart, people such as Linda Burney, Noel Pearson, Jacinta Price, Warren Mundine and Lydia Thorpe, not as one, it hurts. I know it disappoints many of our people.
I wish I could sit and yarn with them and unite them. Despite the love, concern and care they have for our people they have been entangled in a process that was meant to help our people, but it has not. Whether on the coast, Upper Hunter, on the Darling or in the Territory, our people express to me their confusion and disappointment. They ought to have been encouraged by this process, but it has been ugly and left scars, emotional stress, and apprehension. We should be all walking and working proudly together, encouraging one another.
I have been in a fortunate position of being asked by the government on occasions to help resolve issues over the protection of cultural heritage. Where our people have been united it has been easy to recommend a solution.
History shows that, when Aboriginal people have expressed their voice, that voice was particularly effective when that voice was united. Even more effective when governments had ears that listened. Unfortunately, while the governments and oppositions appear willing to listen, what is it that they are hearing? It isn't from the same song sheet. We are clear that we want respect and recognition through the constitution.
Yet, we are divided on how that is to be achieved or how we wish to walk with those who came here after us.
You ask, my friend, what should you do? Well, you have the same information, the same concerns and hopes, the same love for Australia. Whether you vote "yes" or "no", you will have done so because you believed in our people and Australia.
Irrespective of the result, we need a taskforce to engage with Aboriginal people to develop a blueprint or a road map to determine the way forward together so that we can walk hand-in-hand.
We have much to learn from the Welcome to Country by Uncle Shannon Ruska for Australia V Nigeria World Cup game. His final words were: Aussie Aussie Aussie... Oi Oi Oi
How should you vote - as your conscience leads. Despite the result, our future will be brighter because, we all want to right the wrongs of the past.
N THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.