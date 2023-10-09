DEBRIS from a houseboat has been left scattered up and down Hunter beaches to the Central Coast after the driver thumbed his nose at NSW Marine Rescue advice.
The driver of the houseboat went out in rough, near gale force conditions against the advice of Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue radio operators at Swansea Heads last week.
Unit commander Jim Wright said the driver was specifically warned about the dangerous seas and urged him to rethink the trip to Davistown on the Central Coast.
"Houseboats aren't designed to go offshore in heavy conditions," he said.
"The vessel overturned and the one person onboard managed to get off alright, he's safe but a lot of the superstructure of the boat has broken off and ended up on our beaches from the Central Coast to here.
"It was not a good decision by the skipper on the day and he paid the price for a bad decision."
Mr Wright said the boat ran into trouble near The Entrance on Thursday, last week, and both Hunter Surf Life Saving and the NSW Water Police were called out from Broken Bay to assist.
Stationed at the radio base at the time, Mr Wright said a gale force wind warning had only just been downgraded to strong winds at 25 knots at Swansea Heads.
"We don't have the power to stop them from going and doing anything like that, we can warn them, which we did, because the vessel was not suited to be offshore in those conditions, but unfortunately we can't stop them, we don't have enforcement powers at all," he said.
"We half expected him to go out, see how rough it was and turn back but he didn't, he kept on his merry way down south.
"This is a good example of what not to do - people should always make sure their boat is suitable for conditions, they have all the safety gear, take notice of the weather or warnings and plan their trip safely."
The Newcastle Herald understands the man driving the boat at the time was not the owner.
Now, locals have been left with the tough job of cleaning up the region's beaches, with Redhead in particular scattered with piles of debris.
Charlestown resident Jai Dark visits Redhead Beach almost every day and said he first saw the rubbish washed up on Saturday morning.
"We park at what we call the 'local carpark', walked down there and saw there was all this rubbish on the beach," he said.
"I thought kids had been down there setting fire to the timber, when I walked down there I saw it was pieces shaped like a houseboat and as I walked south the pieces got bigger and more present.
"There were bottles of shampoo, full walking decks, structural pieces of the boat where you'd walk and aluminium with styrofoam in the centre and there was still a lot of it in the water."
Mr Dark said on Sunday the debris was still laying across the sand.
The Herald has contacted Lake Macquarie City Council for comment.
It's unclear at this stage who is responsible for removing the debris from the city's beaches.
