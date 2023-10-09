Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle fined $110,000 for water pollution at Summerhill waste facility

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 2:30pm
City of Newcastle has been fined $110,000 and ordered to pay $60,000 in costs after pleading guilty to water pollution at Summerhill Waste Management Facility.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

