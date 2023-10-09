ONE MAN is behind bars, three others have been charged and a teenage boy will also have to front court after a wild brawl broke out at a footy match.
Police were called to a sporting complex at Raymond Terrace last month after a game of Saturday afternoon rugby league turned ugly.
Footage which took off on social media showed dozens of spectators becoming involved in a melee at the Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League A-grade decider between Mayfield-Waratah and Dora Creek on September 9.
Players could be seen running from the field towards the stand as the scrap escalated, and police were called about 5.30pm to disperse the crowd.
Officers moved on four men and a teenage boy after an extensive month-long investigation, alleging they were involved in the brawl and levelling affray charges against each of them.
One 26-year-old man, Blake Christie, was refused police bail to front Newcastle Local Court on Monday, where he was ordered to remain in custody.
He will face court again later this month.
Three other men - aged 23, 28 and 35 - were released on conditional bail and will front Raymond Terrace Local Court for the first time next week.
A 17-year-old boy was hit with a future court attendance notice to appear before a children's court in December.
Police told the Newcastle Herald at the time that no one was injured in the brawl and no arrests were made at the scene.
A spokesperson from Newcastle & Hunter Community Rugby League (NHCRL) said at the time they would work with authorities.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.