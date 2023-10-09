Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Senator David Pocock, climate scientist, former Kiribati president speak at Newcastle climate change forum

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of people gathered in Newcastle on Monday for a forum focusing on the expansion of the coal industry amid the climate crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.