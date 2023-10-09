A POLICE operation has wrapped up in Newcastle after officers earlier asked locals to avoid the Honeysuckle Drive area.
Newcastle police responded to an incident about 1.15pm on Monday and officers were seen near a construction site on Honeysuckle Drive.
It came amid witnesses hearing an alarm and seeing a construction site appear to be evacuated near that location.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed a police operation had been under way in Newcastle on Monday afternoon and asked residents to avoid the affected area.
"No suspicious items were located, and the area has been deemed safe," the spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Monday evening.
Police have remained tight-lipped on further details surrounding the call-out, including whether there were any evacuations.
Officers asked for public assistance as "inquiries continue".
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A spokesperson for Safe Work NSW confirmed there had been no reports of any workplace incident on Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle by Monday night.
