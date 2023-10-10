Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Toronto Local Court: Magistrate dismisses claim two cannabis grow-rooms were set up because medicinal marijuana was too expensive

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 10 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has dismissed a claim that a man guilty of cultivating two cannabis grow-rooms in his backyard did so because medicinal marijuana was too expensive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.