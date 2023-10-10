A magistrate has dismissed a claim that a man guilty of cultivating two cannabis grow-rooms in his backyard did so because medicinal marijuana was too expensive.
Toronto Local Court heard on Tuesday that police found eight cannabis plants - each about one metre tall - in a shed and shipping container in the Lake Macquarie backyard of Craig Anthony Stephens.
Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, said he did not believe Mr Stephens' claim to police and the court that he was growing the plants because the cost of medicinal cannabis was too high and that he instead believed he planned to split the drugs with some mates.
But Magistrate Barnett said Mr Stephens was "not Mr Trimbole" - apparently a reference to notorious Riverina drug kingpin 'Aussie Bob' Trimbole.
"It's a lot of expense because you can't afford to go see a doctor and ask about medicinal cannabis isn't it," he said.
The court heard Mr Stephens had a damaged disc in his lower back.
He was ordered to undergo a Community Corrections Order and to complete 70 hours of community service.
