CHANGES to rental laws are leading investors to sell up which is contributing to a worsening housing crisis.
That's according to Real Estate Institute of NSW's (REINSW) CEO Tim McKibbin who briefed industry representatives on the real estate landscape during the REINSW Roadshow in Newcastle at NEX on Tuesday.
Mr McKibbin said that investors currently accounted for around 30 to 35 per cent of total property sales across NSW.
"Tenants are having so much difficulty and the government is responding by increasing tenants' rights at the expense of landlords," Mr McKibbin said.
"Landlords are selling their properties and making it worse, or putting their property in the holiday short-term rental market.
"There is only one solution and that is to get more rental properties. We need greater investment, we don't need to drive it away."
Mr McKibbin led discussions alongside REINSW president Peter Matthews and training manager Aaron Barber at the event which was attended by real estate professionals from across Newcastle and the Hunter region.
Topics included the impact of recent government changes to rental laws and new legislation.
Mr McKibbin said factors such as these had led many landlords to reassess their decision to invest in the rental market.
"The government is making it less and less attractive for investment into the residential rental market," he said.
"We know that in the residential rental market, we're going to see some changes to no-grounds eviction and tenants increased rights with relation to pets.
"We see things like banning rent bidding and while I am not here to defend that, rent bidding is something that comes out of a stressed market.
"So, I think the real question is why do we have rent bidding? Why do renters feel the pressure that they have to offer above what the landlord is asking?".
Mr McKibbin said the demand for homes was unable to be met by stalled supply.
Other factors such as population growth compounded by the impacts of immigration had led the supply-demand imbalance to worsen.
"It is not a demand issue, it's a supply issue," he said.
"We don't have enough stock to meet the demand so until we get that stock, we're still going to have this continual issue with the industry.
"At the moment we're building around 22,000 new homes a year in NSW but we need around 40,000 to 45,000 new homes built every year just to meet the current demand."
A report from CoreLogic last week revealed just how tight the rental market had become across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Rental availability in the region is edging closer to record lows with the region's vacancy rate recorded at 1.1 per cent in September, down from 1.2 per cent a year ago.
The lowest vacancy rate in the region was recorded in March 2022 at 0.9 per cent.
The event was part of the REINSW Roadshow which visits regional and metropolitan cities across the state to discuss the new and potential reforms which impact the real estate industry.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.