The Voice: As a constitutional conservative and a lifelong Liberal, I will be voting 'yes'

By Julian Leeser
October 11 2023 - 8:30am
Julian Leeser, centre, Noel Pearson, Barry O'Farrell, Rachel Perkins and Malarndirri McCarthy at a Yes rally in Parramatta on October 8.
More than a century ago, the framers of the Australian constitution set out to create one country out of six different colonies.

