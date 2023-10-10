I recounted my experience as a public servant working in rural and remote northwest NSW in the 1990s. I recalled that more than once members of both governments and senior policy people had addressed our regional conferences about new innovative projects they were implementing to improve the health and well being of our First Nations people. I recall the service managers, including myself, rolling eyes when once again we realised that this would be another failed policy because no real consultation had taken place. Not with us, and certainly not with the Indigenous communities these programs were designed to support.