Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes October 11 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE handing out pamphlets for the 'yes' vote at the pre-poll in Raymond Terrace last week, I was approached by a well-dressed woman of the Baby Boomer age group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.