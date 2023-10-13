5 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
An opportunity to own a truly magnificent property in a sought-after location only moments from Glenrock Reserve and Fernleigh Track rarely presents itself.
This architecturally enhanced five-bedroom residence boasting a home office, three bathrooms and multiple living and alfresco zones is sure to impress all who view. Designed for the large or extended family, the home offers the perfect blend of contemporary comfort, style, and functionality all encompassed around a central pool entertaining hub.
Constructed by AJ ANDONI Building, synonymous with high-end build quality, it has been thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and create a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Architectural enhancements such as polished concrete floors with under floor heating, specialised joinery items and quality window and sliding door finishes add a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to the property.
The heart of the home is a stunning gourmet kitchen, adorned with top-of-the-line European appliances, integrated Liebherr refrigeration, immense storage, and a spacious island servery which also integrates to the alfresco pool area.
Smooth access to both covered and uncovered outdoor entertaining areas, coupled with amazing tropical gardens, provide the perfect area to host family gatherings and social events.
A combination of split and ducted air conditioning, gas fireplace, pool heater and 400 Kilowatt 26 panel solar system help alleviate those rising power bills.
The property also has rear access to a single garage with storage, street access to carport and parking for three vehicles.
"Beach and mountain bike enthusiast families will be very much attracted to the location and features of this easy care family home," listing agent Anthony Merlo from Colliers Residential Newcastle said.
"There is ample storage for bikes, surf boards and all the family stuff one needs plus security gated access to a driveway to accommodate multiple vehicles.
"For the family that likes to entertain this property has you covered with a range of indoor and outdoor living and relaxation areas custom-made for kicking back complemented by perfect flow throughout.
"You're next door to all the recreational opportunities of Glenrock Reserve and the Fernleigh Track, and you're also only a stroll to Kahibah Primary School and shopping hub.
"You can save yourself the time, effort and expense of trying to replicate this amazing piece of architecture - all the hard work's been done. This home will truly be appreciated by purchasers seeking an especially private and low maintenance home."
