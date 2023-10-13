2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
This top floor, north-facing apartment is spectacularly located a mere barefoot stroll to the beach in Merewether and comes with prized off-street parking.
With a relaxed floorplan that maximises its space, plus a sheltered balcony and two nicely offset bedrooms, it stands as a low-maintenance haven in a hugely popular precinct.
Highlights include a kitchen updated with a stainless steel oven, and a modern fully tiled shower/bathroom.
Both bedrooms are appointed with a robe and share the shower/bathroom.
Neutral décor throughout enhances comfortability while internal laundry facilities are another feature of this easy-care home.
The living zone benefits from split-system air-conditioning and a dedicated single carport gets the car off the street.
Located within easy walking distance to local beaches, pubs, cafes, shops and supermarkets, this property is ideal for owner-occupiers or as an investment for the savvy buyer.
