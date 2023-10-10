Newcastle company director banned five years for falsifying books

A Newcastle man has been banned from managing corporations for five years after pleading guilty to falsifying the books of his former ice vending machine business.
Gary Leslie Cutcliffe was convicted in Toronto Local Court of five offences of falsifying company books after 24-7 Ice Pty Limited went into administration in April 2017.
Mr Cutcliffe was the sole director of the company.
In May 2017, he instructed an employee of 24-7 to change lease agreements, create false sales and loan agreements and a false invoice after the administrator was appointed.
Mr Cutcliffe was released without sentence on October 6 after paying a security of $500 and entering into a recognisance release order to be of good behaviour for 18 months.
As a result of his conviction, he is automatically disqualified from managing corporations for five years from October 6.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions prosecuted the matter after a referral from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
24-7 Ice Pty Limited was deregistered early last month.
