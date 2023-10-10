Motorbike rider hospitalised after crash in peak hour at Glendale

Newcastle Herald
Motorbike rider hospitalised after crash at Lake Road, Glendale

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 10 2023 - 11:35am
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital after a crash in peak hour on Lake Road in Glendale.

