Motorbike rider hospitalised after crash in peak hour at Glendale

A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital after a crash in peak hour on Lake Road in Glendale.
Emergency services were called to the busy thoroughfare about 8.30am on Tuesday, October 10 after a motorbike crashed into the back of a car.
Paramedics treated the rider on scene and transported them to John Hunter Hospital.
One of two southbound lanes on Lake Road was closed after the accident, which cased heavy traffic, however it has since been re-opened to traffic.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.