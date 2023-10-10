Dylan Gibbons confident Buenos Noches ready for Everest quest

Gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons knows the nerves will kick in again as he approaches his ride on Buenos Noches in the world's richest race on turf, the $20 million Everest, on Saturday at Randwick.
But on Tuesday those nerves had eased by the time Gibbons was back on his home track booting Go Troppo to victory in a $42,000 benchmark 64 handicap.
A few hours earlier, the 21-year-old had taken the Matthew Smith-trained Buenos Noches through his final major piece of trackwork at Warwick Farm before the 1200m showpiece.
The trip to Sydney was more than worth it for Gibbons, who came away confident the four-year-old, which was about $8 in betting before last night's barrier draw reveal, could challenge for the $7 million first prize.
"The nerves have settled a bit because of the way he went this morning," Gibbons said.
"He went like an absolute rocket, so he's given me a lot of confidence going into Saturday, but I'm trying not to think about it too much because it's a pretty exciting race. I'm trying not to get ahead of myself and just cool my jets until the main day and hopefully we can let rip."
Gibbons, in just his third full season of race riding, is already a group 1 winner, taking outsider Explosive Jack to victory in this year's $2 million Sydney Cup.
The Everest, though, has risen to a level of its own and offers the winning jockey a cheque of $350,000 - five per cent of the stakes. The rider on last place pockets $35,000.
"It's quite remarkable to think about, so that's why I'm trying not to think about it," Gibbons laughed.
"You want to win, that's the main thing, and from there, the money is just the very, very good bonus we get."
Gibbons teamed with Buenos Noches this preparation and took him to victory in the group 3 Show County Quality then third in the group 2 Short at Randwick to earn the TAB slot in the Everest.
It's an opportunity not lost on Gibbons.
"I would have punched around on a Shetland pony just to have a ride in the Everest, so to be on something that's top four or five in the market, it's pretty special," he said. "And obviously thanks to Matt, his loyal owners and the team around him for all of the support, and everyone else along the way who has helped me get here."
