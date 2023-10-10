A national tourism convention is set to kick off in Newcastle after the city beat 30 other destinations to secure the major industry event.
City Hall is hosting the 2023 Australian Regional Tourism convention from October 10-12.
More than 230 industry representatives from across the country were expected to travel to the city for the annual conference.
It is one of 11 events being hosted in Newcastle this month, which are projected to attract more than 2800 delegates and inject $3.5 million into the local economy.
The tourism convention program will discuss the latest trends, travel data and opportunities driven by accessibility, sustainability, wellness, business and artificial intelligence.
City of Newcastle will share presentations on developing destination propositions, while local tourism operators CoastXP, Newy Rides and Earp Distilling Co will share their stories in a panel facilitated by Newcastle Tourism Industry Group Chair Michael Stamboulidis.
City of Newcastle destination and economy manager Georgia Lazzari said the national conference would allow local councils, regional tourism organisations, tourism professionals, business and government personnel to share, collaborate and learn.
"The conference is a wonderful chance to learn from the experiences of our colleagues in this sector, expand our networks and showcase just what our city has to offer including our incredible local tourism operators and business events venues," Ms Lazzari said.
Australian Regional Tourism chair Coralie Bell said the convention presented an opportunity to highlight Newcastle's development as a tourism destination of choice.
"We are thrilled to be working with the City of Newcastle to deliver the 2023 Australian Regional Tourism Convention," Ms Bell said.
"Newcastle is renowned for its innovative and creative community and vibrant cultural history, whilst its evolution as an events city has stepped up a notch recently with various major events being secured. This is all integral to the shaping of a thriving visitor economy."
