Braedyn Crowley keen to catch a break with Jets after award wins

Braedyn Crowley feels the door is open for a second chance at the Newcastle Jets.
But first, the Maitland striker needs a rest after battling through an injury-marred season to again dominate the Northern NSW NPL men's competition.
The former Jets and Melbourne City attacker was crowned the Graham Jennings Medal winner on Saturday night as the league's best and fairest for a second straight year.
Crowley, who missed three matches with injury, scored a league-best 28 goals and averaged a remarkable two votes per game to rack up 38 and win the count by 15 from nearest rival Riley Smith (23).
It gave Crowley back-to-back award doubles after his tally of 27 regular-season goals topped the Golden Boot race last year when Maitland claimed the premiership.
However, this season the 27-year-old's feats came despite regular struggles with injury, which in turn contributed to a poor start and finish for Maitland either side of a 10-game winning streak. They came fourth and exited in week one of the finals.
"I had a pretty injury-hit season," Crowley said. "I did my ankle at the start, then my hammy and groin played up for pretty much the whole year, so to score more goals than I did last year in 20 games was a big goal of mine. I was trying to hit 30, but to still get 28 goals with how I was feeling throughout the year was a pretty nice achievement.
"It was touch and go some games but I pushed through it, but those last two or three games, I couldn't even run properly.
"To win the Graham Jennings Medal for the second year, and just to get the award from someone like Graham, who is massive in Newcastle, was pretty special. To cap off the year like that was awesome."
The injuries also caused Crowley to turn down a chance to train briefly with the Jets late in the season. Newcastle coach Rob Stanton said at the time he hoped to offer Crowley another opportunity, and the striker was keen to take it after he recovered.
"With the Jets, it was just unlucky with how it all panned out," said Crowley, who has also had interest from Sydney and Melbourne clubs hoping to make the proposed national second-division.
"Those last two, three games, I was talking to [the Jets] and planning on going in, but obviously that last game was a really hard one for me. I had to come off and just couldn't run.
"I've spoken to them about that, and I don't want to go in and not be 100 per cent and not train well. I'm waiting until I'm fully fit and they have said if they need me to come in, or I can come into training, they are happy to bring me in.
"It kind of feels like that door is there and it's open, and if something comes up, I can go in and give it another crack. But I think my body just needs a rest and maybe for the next month, I'm just going to take it easy."
Seventeen-year-old Cassie Corder was the inaugural winner of the Van Egmond Medal as player of the year in the NPL women's competition after a nail-biting count.
The Charlestown forward scored 17 goals on the way to earning 22 votes, which was equal with Broadmeadow pair Adriana Konjarski and Lucy Jerram, who were ineligible because of red cards. Elodie Dagg (Olympic) and Emily Diaz (Charlestown) were one vote behind, while Jemma House (Olympic) finished two shy on 20.
The NPL men's coach of the year award, which is voted on by peers, went to departing Broadmeadow boss John Bennis, who steered Magic to second in both title races behind Lambton Jaffas.
Magic livewire Bailey Wells was another big winner in the NPL men's, claiming the players' player, media and young player of the year awards.
Maitland's Mercedes Mcnabb was the women's NPL young player of the year, while the Magpies' Keelan Hamilton was coach of the year.
Dagg claimed the players' player and media awards.
FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW Graham Jennings Medal: Braedyn Crowley - Maitland FC
NPL Women's NNSW van Egmond Medal: Cassie Corder - Charlestown Azzurri
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Kane Goodchild - West Wallsend SFC
Players' Player of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW: Bailey Wells - Broadmeadow Magic
NPL Women's NNSW: Elodie Dagg - Newcastle Olympic FC
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Nicholas Roberts - Toronto Awaba FC
Coach of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW: John Bennis - Broadmeadow Magic
NPL Women's NNSW: Keelan Hamilton - Maitland FC
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Jarrad Hiles - Toronto Awaba FC
Young Player of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW: Bailey Wells - Broadmeadow Magic
NPL Women's NNSW: Mercedes Mcnabb - Maitland FC
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Ethan Wilson - Toronto Awaba FC
Media Player of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW: Bailey Wells - Broadmeadow Magic
NPL Women's NNSW: Elodie Dagg - Newcastle Olympic
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Hayden Nicol - Singleton Strikers
Golden Boot
NPL Men's NNSW: Braedyn Crowley - Maitland FC 28 goals
NPL Women's NNSW: Adriana Konjarski - Broadmeadow Magic 34 goals
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Kane Goodchild - West Wallsend SFC 21 goals
Referee of the Year
Male Referee of the Year - Cameron Burns
Female Referee of the Year - Samantha Newell
Young Referee of the Year - Sam Stewart
Zone League Referee of the Year - Peter Guest
Goalkeeper of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW Bill Mahoney Award: Ben Kennedy - Lambton Jaffas
NPL Women's NNSW: Olivia Sneddon - Adamstown Rosebud JFC
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Blake Redman - West Wallsend SFC
Club of the Year
NPL Men's NNSW: Valentine FC
NPL Women's NNSW: Maitland FC
HIT106.9 Northern League One: South Cardiff FC
Fair Play Award
NPL Men's NNSW: Valentine FC
NPL Women's NNSW & Premier Youth Leagues Girls: Warners Bay FC
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Thornton Redbacks Premier Youth Leagues Boys: Mid Coast FC
Club Championship Awards
NPL Men's NNSW: Weston Workers FC
NPL Women's NNSW and Premier Youth League Girls: Newcastle Olympic
HIT106.9 Northern League One: Toronto Awaba FC
Premier Youth League Boys: Newcastle Olympic
Premiership
NPL Men's NNSW: Lambton Jaffas
NPL Women's NNSW: Broadmeadow Magic
HIT106.9 Northern League: Toronto Awaba FC
Championship
NPL Men's NNSW: Lambton Jaffas
NPL Women's NNSW: Broadmeadow Magic
HIT106.9 Northern League One: West Wallsend SFC
State Cup
NPL Men's NNSW: Broadmeadow Magic
NPL Women's NNSW: Maitland FC
Women's League Cup Newcastle Olympic
Australia Cup National Representatives
Broadmeadow Magic, Edgeworth FC
Bill Turner Award for Services to Football
Wal Davies and Russell Henry
Local Champion Awards
Team of the Year: Kahibah FC under-12s Girls
Referee of the Year: Rod Menzies - North Coast Football/Football Far North Coast
Volunteer of the Year: Kristy Ragno - Tuncurry Forster FC
Coach of the Year: Matthew Morris - Medowie FC
Player of the Year: Tori Yates - Weston Junior FC
Club of the Year: Swansea Football Club.
