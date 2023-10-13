Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

There's great power when perseverance rises from rejection

By Tarnya Davis
October 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When perseverance rises from rejection
When perseverance rises from rejection

Rejection is a universal human experience. Whether it's a romantic relationship, a job application or a creative endeavour, everyone encounters rejection at some point. While rejection is a natural part of life, the fear of rejection can hold us back, preventing us from pursuing our goals and forming meaningful connections. The pain of rejection is so strong, it drives our behaviour and influences the risks we take and the situations we avoid. Fear of rejection can make us think small and act even smaller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.