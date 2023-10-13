When perseverance rises from rejection

Rejection is a universal human experience. Whether it's a romantic relationship, a job application or a creative endeavour, everyone encounters rejection at some point. While rejection is a natural part of life, the fear of rejection can hold us back, preventing us from pursuing our goals and forming meaningful connections. The pain of rejection is so strong, it drives our behaviour and influences the risks we take and the situations we avoid. Fear of rejection can make us think small and act even smaller.
In a study conducted in 2010, DeWall and colleagues tested the effect of a painkiller on the emotional pain caused by social rejection. Participants in the study were randomly assigned to take either a painkiller or a placebo pill each day for three weeks. People who took the painkiller reported a reduction in hurt feelings over time. Those who were administered the placebo showed no change in the level of emotional distress they experienced. This doesn't mean that the cure for fear of rejection is taking painkillers, but it does show that emotional pain is a natural response to rejection.
It's easy to take rejection personally, but there are so many variables that contribute, such as timing, compatibility, and preparation. When we view rejection as an opportunity to evaluate our actions and how we can improve in the future, we are able to persevere rather than avoiding the pain. Some of the best leaders in history have used this mindset to step into rejection and move into greatness.
