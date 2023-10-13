When perseverance rises from rejection

In a study conducted in 2010, DeWall and colleagues tested the effect of a painkiller on the emotional pain caused by social rejection. Participants in the study were randomly assigned to take either a painkiller or a placebo pill each day for three weeks. People who took the painkiller reported a reduction in hurt feelings over time. Those who were administered the placebo showed no change in the level of emotional distress they experienced. This doesn't mean that the cure for fear of rejection is taking painkillers, but it does show that emotional pain is a natural response to rejection.