Grainery Care volunteer Marnie Robertson has been named this year's Westfield Kotara Local Hero

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 12 2023 - 8:00pm
Marnie Robertson is a volunteer at Grainery Care in Mayfield who has just achieved hero status.

LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

