Marnie Robertson is a volunteer at Grainery Care in Mayfield who has just achieved hero status.
She won the popular vote and has been named this year's Westfield Kotara Local Hero, earning Grainery Care a handy $20,000 grant through the Westfield Local Heroes program.
"I felt really excited about winning. I was telling people left, right and centre," she told the Newcastle Herald.
Marnie has been recognised for not only providing food to people in need through her many shifts at the Grainery's Foodcare Centre in Mayfield, but also delivering food parcels across the Newcastle region, often at her own expense.
She survived domestic violence but found herself living on the streets, desperately searching for food on a daily basis.
"I was on the streets for a while so I want to help get people off the street, and help them in the struggle to find a bed for the night or accommodation," she said.
"On the weekend I found out about a service station that, more often than not, was giving away food - so I went and collected some on Monday and I'm going to try to get there every night before closing to get the excess food.
"On that same Monday I saw a few guys picking through garbage bins so I helped them."
Many people would have just driven past, not noticing or not wanting to see. Not Marnie.
"I stopped to help because I was one of them. I see them," she said.
"I wasn't digging in bins when I was on the street but when people would get up from their tables at cafes, and left food on their plates, I would go along and sit down and eat it.
"It was a tough time."
Grainery Care Centre provides emergency and sustainable food relief for people in need, free community meals, and emergency and longer term accommodation for people at risk.
Marnie can be found, most days, at the Foodcare Centre in Mayfield. She cooks for and serves guests at weekly community dinners and has even helped renovate the new Grainery Care Centre, assembling cabinetry, repairing furniture and painting alongside other volunteers.
Grainery Care is using the $20,000 grant to renovate accommodation for teenage mothers who want to complete their schooling while raising their babies.
Now in its sixth year, the program awards a successful hero at each Westfield centre a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, with the remaining two finalists each receiving a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.
The Westfield Local Heroes program has made a significant difference to more than 600 community organisations since it was established in 2018, investing a total of $6.14 million in community grants with a further $1.26 million awarded this year.
More than 70,000 votes were cast in this year's competition.
The other local finalists, Ann-Maria Martin (Survivors R Us) and Claudia Tolhurst (Hunter Melanoma Foundation) were each awarded a $5000 grant.
Ann-Maria has dedicated her life to helping people experiencing domestic violence, homelessness or unemployment. She is the founder and leader of Survivor's R Us, a non-profit enterprise whose services include free psychosocial counselling, The Pantry discount store, an op-shop and free meals.
Claudia is executive officer of the Hunter Melanoma Foundation and works hard to prevent melanoma, catch it early and support those stricken by it. She organises free pop-up "Spot Checks" and helps educate children and adults about the benefits of being "sun safe".
"It's our pleasure to introduce the Westfield Local Heroes 2023 grant recipients and celebrate the remarkable work and contributions they make to our communities," Westfield Kotara centre manager Kelly Lewis said.
"We want to thank those people who give back to our community, and our customers for their ongoing support in recognising and rewarding these incredible role models."
Nominations for the 2024 Westfield Local Heroes program are now open at westfield.com.au/local-heroes.
