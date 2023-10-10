Newcastle Herald
Bianca Jane Taylor allegedly armed with tomahawk when triple zero call recorded her threaten to slit person's throat

By Nick Bielby
October 10 2023 - 3:30pm
A woman accused of arming herself with a tomahawk over a lost mobile phone was allegedly recorded on a triple zero call threatening to slit someone's throat, Toronto Local Court has heard.

