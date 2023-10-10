A woman accused of arming herself with a tomahawk over a lost mobile phone was allegedly recorded on a triple zero call threatening to slit someone's throat, Toronto Local Court has heard.
Bianca Jane Taylor, 28, was in tears in the dock as Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, on Tuesday refused her application for bail.
The court heard that Ms Taylor was still holding the weapon when police arrested her on a Lake Macquarie street on Monday night.
She had allegedly left her Glendale house at about 9pm to go shopping with two neighbours - leaving her two children in the care of her mother at home.
When the trio returned to the neighbours' house, they discovered a mobile phone belonging to one of the men had gone missing.
The court heard that Ms Taylor briefly left the premises before returning with a tomahawk.
One of the residents secretly dialled triple zero, Magistrate Barnett said, and the call allegedly recorded Ms Taylor saying "I'll slit your throat".
IN THE NEWS
Police raced to the scene and found Ms Taylor on the street nearby.
The court heard that Ms Taylor was sentenced to a Community Corrections Order earlier this year for using a large knife to make threats.
Magistrate Barnett said Ms Taylor had told police she armed herself on Monday night for protection but "it's completely unexplained".
He said making threats with a dangerous weapon was "one step short of using it".
"She hasn't learned that it's not acceptable to get a large cutting instrument and threaten other people with it," he said.
Ms Taylor has been charged with intimidation and common assault.
She remains in custody and will face court again on October 24.
