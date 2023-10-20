Recognising industry excellence in region

HIA-CSR Hunter Awards Finalists - Adapt Building Advertising Feature

Adapt Building is passionate about making positive change through good design and progressive building techniques. Picture supplied

Adapt Building is a boutique construction company based in Newcastle with a focus on building healthy, sustainable and energy efficient homes.

Managing Director Ed Crosskill's philosophy is to make buildings more adaptable to the way we live today.

His company offers a range of services to the residential building industry including renovations, restorations, extensions and new homes.

Adapt Building is a finalist in the Renovation/Addition Project $500k-$600k category of this year's HIA-CSR Hunter Awards.

"We service clients who have an interest in sustainable building technique, and want to contribute to the environment in a positive way through reducing impact," Ed said. "Recognition at the awards would indicate we're headed in the right direction."

After coming back to Newcastle in 2018, Ed discovered a lot of the beautiful old homes he loved growing up were being knocked down.

"In their place were giant homes with no regard for design, orientation, ventilation, solar access, or privacy, and so Adapt was born," Ed said.

"Our philosophy is to restore and renovate, and 'Adapt' houses to the way we live today by finding sunlight, ventilation and connecting to the outside."

Ed then started looking at how houses perform in summer and winter, and started researching high performance homes and Passive House building technique.

"We have moved into this space, focusing on integrating with the surrounding environment, adapting houses to weather conditions so they don't require constant heating or cooling.

"In short, we build beautiful homes that generate more power than they use. If this isn't your focus for building, it should be."

With a wealth of industry experience, training and knowledge, Adapt has a strong commitment to offering first class service and workmanship and ensuring every facet of your home's construction is considered with care and attention to detail.

"Adapt offer homeowners the opportunity to build stylish and contemporary homes, utilising the most sustainable, efficient and economical building solutions available," Ed said.

"I work with locals who want quality building, with focus on the environment and their hip pocket.



"I've watched Newcastle transform from an industrial town to a lifestyle location. I'm passionate about retaining the best from the old Newcastle and reinventing new Newcastle.

"I don't hire a big crew. Instead, I connect to the right people at the right time.

"I also work with architects and drafts people to make sure plans can be realised on vision and on budget."

Ed's dream is to position Adapt as an established and recognised award-winning builder with a list of clients waiting to use his service.

"I only want to take on three to four projects per year that fit the ethos of the business," he said.

"I want to be the leader in sustainable building in Newcastle. I also want to be entrenched in the local community, supporting local clubs, schools and teams.