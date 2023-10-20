Pushing the boundaries united in passion

HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards Finalists - Craig Jennion, HIA Executive Director - Hunter Advertising Feature

Craig Jennion, HIA Executive Director - Hunter, pictured at last year's HIA-CSR Awards, has praised all Hunter Award entrants and finalists this year for their resilience during what has been a challenging period.

The highest honours in the residential building industry will be presented this evening at the annual HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

Now in their 23rd iteration, it will be wonderful to identify, highlight and reward built form excellence in the residential housing industry, as well as the finest tradespeople and their businesses throughout the HIA Hunter region.

In total 65 awards across 33 separate categories will be presented to industry leaders and peers from across the Hunter, Central Coast and Mid Coast regions.

This includes two new awards for 2023, the Start-Up Business and Emerging Builder awards, along with the highly prized HIA Professional Builder/Renovator awards and the coveted HIA-CSR Hunter Home of the Year award.

Independently judged by industry professionals, the awards acknowledge the talent of builders, designers, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality new homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and more.

The Awards recognise the craftsmanship and excellence of HIA members, from small family-owned businesses right up to the biggest names in the residential building industry.

I congratulate all Hunter Award entrants and finalists for their continued resilience and pride in workmanship during what has been a very challenging period.

In recent years the industry has grappled with a rapid escalation in the cost of construction, with materials in short supply and acute shortages of skilled workers. Throughout the past year the industry has faced the added challenge of rapidly rising inflation, followed closely by increases in interest rates.

Despite this HIA members continued to deliver high quality projects. I praise all finalists for applying their craft with such attention to deliver outstanding new homes, renovations and additions for their clients. We are proud to call all entrants and finalists HIA members.

Looking forward, while it was acknowledged that industry conditions will remain challenging in the year ahead, there will be better opportunities with the Australian Government having stated their objective of building 1.2 million homes over the next five years.

Along with government guarantees and first home buyer incentives the residential building industry is clearly on the radar of all levels of government. This combined with the fact the HIA Hunter region is experiencing strong migration levels ensures the long-term prospects for the sector are strong locally.

For those looking to be inspired by innovative techniques in building as well as the latest trends in kitchens and bathrooms the award winners will be featured on the Regional Housing Awards page of the HIA website early next week. To view these pages visit www.hia.com.au.