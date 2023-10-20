Pushing the boundaries united in passion

We are extremely proud of the team that we have developed and the fact of knowing we are like minded individuals who work together to achieve the same goals.- SKM Built director Scott Mouthaan
SKM Built take pride in providing a pleasant building experience for their clients as they bring their vision to life.
They particularly relish challenging projects that allow them to push themselves to deliver the highest quality finish in an efficient and cost effective finish.
Such was the project which saw SKM Built nominated as a finalist of the Custom Home $800,000-$1,000,000 category of the HIA-CSR Hunter Awards.
"We had the pleasure of having the opportunity to deliver this custom home for our amazing clients in New Lambton," SKM Built director Scott Mouthaan said.
"It was a joy for our team to be a part of this build as the clients had a clear vision for what they wanted for their home.
"They also allowed us the freedom to offer an input and help in creating some of the amazing features throughout the home.
"To be nominated as a finalist in this category is a real honour and a credit to the entire team and the effort that is put in daily.
"Our team is always looking to provide exceptional service and quality in all our builds. We are always pushing to be the best we can be and improve in all areas.
"It is always fantastic when we are invested in a build and can deliver exactly what our clients are hoping for with their project."
SKM Built Pty Ltd is a bespoke building company that offers a building experience from conception to completion. Developing a great relationship with clients and delivering the best quality builds are their priorities.
"We are extremely proud of the team that we have developed and the fact of knowing we are like-minded individuals who work together to achieve the same goals," the spokesperson said.
"We are passionate about working on and being invested in quality custom builds, renovations, extensions and new homes, whilst ensuring a fun workplace to be able to enjoy each day and love what we do."
Located on the Central Coast NSW, JSH Projects deliver homes that are beautifully designed to meet a purpose, with an artistic simplicity that permeates every aspect of design.
Held in high regard throughout the region, JSH Projects work with clients in designing homes reflective of their needs and lifestyle requirements.
Managing Director Justin Hill and his team strive to create a seamless and hassle-free custom build journey.
They take pride in their professional approach to every build with a focus on craftsmanship and quality.
That dedication to workmanship is on display in the two categories JSH Projects is entered in this year's HIA-CSR Awards - Custom Built Home $2 million to $3 million; and Renovation/Addition Project $600,000 to $1 million.
"Engagement and consultation are critical to everything we do," Justin said.
"We invest the time from the beginning to gain a deep understanding of our client's vision, goals and aspirations so we can manage and deliver the project from start to finish.
"That begins with budget and timeframe where we talk the client through the whole process to give them confidence to move forward with their build.
"Once we have an understanding of their project, we can then focus on talking them through the build process in detail so they feel at ease with the service they will be receiving."
If design drawings are provided, Justin and his team move onto the next stage of estimating the job.
"If a design and construct is required, our expert design team will collaborate closely with our architect through a three-stage process of Design Concepts, DA or CDC Application and CC Construction Documentation," Justin said.
JSH Projects take enormous care to ensure quotes are detailed.
"We provide all the information required to assist in giving clients a better understanding of their project to help make the decision process as seamless as possible," Justin said.
Communication and confidence in pricing carries over into construction.
"Our Project Manager and Site Supervisor are the points of contact throughout the construction process and keep clients informed every step of the way," Justin said.
"Clients also have access to a client portal where we upload progress reports and photos of their home. We are highly diligent with quality assurance and keeping within client budget."
At completion, Justin conducts a pre-handover walk-through to ensure clients.
"This is to agree that all works conducted have met (or exceeded) the scope defined in the plans," Justin said. "All certifications and documentation will be provided to you at handover."
SAGE Painting is looking to make it a double in the Excellence in Trade Workmanship category at this year's HIA-CSR Hunter Awards.
Winner of the division last year, repeat success would further reinforce SAGE's reputation as a leading provider of residential and commercial painting services and epoxy flooring.
"Victory for the second year in a row would be a great satisfaction that we are living up to our team values and delivering on what we say we will do," managing director Sean Hersee said.
"Our team of tradesmen and tradeswomen are passionate about bringing design to life.
"To be recognised by the national association HIA for Excellence in Trade Workmanship rewards the team for what they set out to do."
A multi-award-winning company over many years, SAGE established an early reputation throughout Newcastle for its residential prowess. But in recent times SAGE has been expanding dynamically into the commercial sector, not only within the Newcastle area.
"We have successfully launched SAGE Painting Port Stephens which has given us our blueprint for our expansion plans up the coast and out west," Sean said.
"We have done strata projects as far north as Forster and Port Macquarie."
Sean is famously a fifth generation painter from a local painting family with deep ties to the community.
"I personally am going into my 23rd year as a painter and the team at SAGE is constantly growing not just in size but in the experience we have in all fields of the trade," he said.
The business has grown to over 40 employeees as a result of hard work dedication.
"We do all sorts of work that requires a ranges of skill sets - family homes, schools, strata body corporate buildings, commercial building owners. The team has grown accordingly."
SAGE's approach to what they do is appropriately summed up in their catchy corporate acronym "PAINT'
Professional in their approach to every job they do and customer they engage; Attitude is always positive to deliver positive customer outcomes; Innovation in methods, equipment and approach to each location; Noticeable in the way finished projects take pride and joy in each location they work; and Timeliness by spending the right time and delivering on time for each location they decorate.
PNP Constructions was created with the vision of becoming a recognised award-winning industry leader in design and building.
That vision is well on the way to being realised with the company nominated in two categories at this year's HIA-CSR Hunter Awards.
Setting the standard in their field, PNP are finalists in the HIA-CSR Hunter Region Bathroom Over $30,000 category, and the HIA-CSR Hunter Region Bathroom Design of the Year.
PNP is a bespoke, end-to-end building and construction company that specialises in NDIS Complex Home Modifications, Building Works Project Management, and Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA),
Marcus and Eva Pavlakis co-founded the business in 2019 after realising there was a shortfall in the provision of quality standard home modifications for people living with disabilities.
They hoped to transfer their extensive skills and experience gained in the aged care sector, to create a better and more fulfilling lifestyle for people living with disabilities.
"It is an absolute honour to be nominated as finalists in both categories," Marcus said.
"As a Registered NDIS Provider that is passionate about driving change through innovation, our purpose is to change the perception of disability bathrooms.
"We give people living with disabilities an opportunity to feel safe and comfortable whilst providing the same aesthetically beautiful design and accessory options as everyone else while creating a bespoke and highly functional bathroom.
"It's about creating a space within the home that separates the stigma of disability."
Eva believes a win in either category will raise awareness and allow PNP Constructions to lead change and lift the quality benchmark on bathroom standards and quality for people living with disabilities.
"By lifting the quality standards, providing support and giving people confidence in the system, we can make a positive difference and transform people's lives," she said.
"To be nominated in an open category is a real honour in itself as our service must consider extra compliance and clinical standards as opposed to a general bathroom renovation.
"Winning would make it even more meaningful and provide recognition for our amazing team, suppliers, participants and families."
PNP's team is made up of multi-award-winning skilled trades and professionals who constantly raise the bar in search of solutions for participants in the disability sector.
"These incredibly passionate individuals - builders and trade professionals, designers, co-ordinators, legal and compliance officers etc - understand the importance that the home modification has on the individual and they work together as a team to deliver a quality service every time," Marcus said.
"Our team leads with heart and values people without judgement. We work with NDIS participants, occupational therapists and care and support workers.
"We believe that every client requires customised home modifications and design solutions which are tailored to their needs and lifestyle, without compromising the personality and value of their home.
"At the end of the day it's about creating high-end bespoke and stress-free home modifications so people with disabilities can live in safety and comfort."
Adapt Building is a boutique construction company based in Newcastle with a focus on building healthy, sustainable and energy efficient homes.
Managing Director Ed Crosskill's philosophy is to make buildings more adaptable to the way we live today.
His company offers a range of services to the residential building industry including renovations, restorations, extensions and new homes.
Adapt Building is a finalist in the Renovation/Addition Project $500k-$600k category of this year's HIA-CSR Hunter Awards.
"We service clients who have an interest in sustainable building technique, and want to contribute to the environment in a positive way through reducing impact," Ed said. "Recognition at the awards would indicate we're headed in the right direction."
After coming back to Newcastle in 2018, Ed discovered a lot of the beautiful old homes he loved growing up were being knocked down.
"In their place were giant homes with no regard for design, orientation, ventilation, solar access, or privacy, and so Adapt was born," Ed said.
"Our philosophy is to restore and renovate, and 'Adapt' houses to the way we live today by finding sunlight, ventilation and connecting to the outside."
Ed then started looking at how houses perform in summer and winter, and started researching high performance homes and Passive House building technique.
"We have moved into this space, focusing on integrating with the surrounding environment, adapting houses to weather conditions so they don't require constant heating or cooling.
"In short, we build beautiful homes that generate more power than they use. If this isn't your focus for building, it should be."
With a wealth of industry experience, training and knowledge, Adapt has a strong commitment to offering first class service and workmanship and ensuring every facet of your home's construction is considered with care and attention to detail.
"Adapt offer homeowners the opportunity to build stylish and contemporary homes, utilising the most sustainable, efficient and economical building solutions available," Ed said.
"I work with locals who want quality building, with focus on the environment and their hip pocket.
"I've watched Newcastle transform from an industrial town to a lifestyle location. I'm passionate about retaining the best from the old Newcastle and reinventing new Newcastle.
"I don't hire a big crew. Instead, I connect to the right people at the right time.
"I also work with architects and drafts people to make sure plans can be realised on vision and on budget."
Ed's dream is to position Adapt as an established and recognised award-winning builder with a list of clients waiting to use his service.
"I only want to take on three to four projects per year that fit the ethos of the business," he said.
"I want to be the leader in sustainable building in Newcastle. I also want to be entrenched in the local community, supporting local clubs, schools and teams.
"We love being part of our local community and you can often find me coaching kids sport, cooking democracy sausages at my children's local school, and we have sponsored Cooks Hill Football Club for three years."
The HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards represent the pinnacle achievement for the residential building industry.- Craig Jennion, HIA Executive Director - Hunter
The highest honours in the residential building industry will be presented this evening at the annual HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.
Now in their 23rd iteration, it will be wonderful to identify, highlight and reward built form excellence in the residential housing industry, as well as the finest tradespeople and their businesses throughout the HIA Hunter region.
In total 65 awards across 33 separate categories will be presented to industry leaders and peers from across the Hunter, Central Coast and Mid Coast regions.
This includes two new awards for 2023, the Start-Up Business and Emerging Builder awards, along with the highly prized HIA Professional Builder/Renovator awards and the coveted HIA-CSR Hunter Home of the Year award.
Independently judged by industry professionals, the awards acknowledge the talent of builders, designers, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality new homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and more.
The HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards represent the pinnacle achievement for the residential building industry. Each year an exceptional calibre of entries is presented, a reflection of the hard work and dedication HIA members continue to display, and this year is no different.
The Awards recognise the craftsmanship and excellence of HIA members, from small family-owned businesses right up to the biggest names in the residential building industry.
I congratulate all Hunter Award entrants and finalists for their continued resilience and pride in workmanship during what has been a very challenging period.
In recent years the industry has grappled with a rapid escalation in the cost of construction, with materials in short supply and acute shortages of skilled workers. Throughout the past year the industry has faced the added challenge of rapidly rising inflation, followed closely by increases in interest rates.
Despite this HIA members continued to deliver high quality projects. I praise all finalists for applying their craft with such attention to deliver outstanding new homes, renovations and additions for their clients. We are proud to call all entrants and finalists HIA members.
Looking forward, while it was acknowledged that industry conditions will remain challenging in the year ahead, there will be better opportunities with the Australian Government having stated their objective of building 1.2 million homes over the next five years.
Along with government guarantees and first home buyer incentives the residential building industry is clearly on the radar of all levels of government. This combined with the fact the HIA Hunter region is experiencing strong migration levels ensures the long-term prospects for the sector are strong locally.
For those looking to be inspired by innovative techniques in building as well as the latest trends in kitchens and bathrooms the award winners will be featured on the Regional Housing Awards page of the HIA website early next week. To view these pages visit www.hia.com.au.
I'm sure that those who view the images will appreciate the build quality and design excellence that HIA members are achieving across a range of projects both large and small.