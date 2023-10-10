A SLING-SHOT, fireworks, stolen motorbikes and illegal drugs were allegedly uncovered during a house raid after police claim a driver fled from officers and crashed into two cars.
A 41-year-old man will front court later this month on more than 20 charges, accused of sparking a police pursuit at Boolaroo.
Detectives from Lake Macquarie's Proactive Crime Team were patrolling Seventh Street just before 5.30pm on Friday when they tried to stop an orange Suzuki Gya.
Police allege the man refused to pull over and officers gave chase.
The pursuit continued through Booragul and Woodising, which covers a distance of more than four kilometres, according to police.
Officers said the chase was called off after the driver crashed into two other cars in his attempts to evade police.
The man police allege was behind the wheel at the time was found a short time later after officers gave chase on foot.
The man was arrested at the scene and searched, which police said turned up a "moderate amount of cash and drugs".
Investigations after the arrest led officers to raid a Woodrising address, where they allege several illegal items were discovered, including a crossbow, sling-shot, baton, ammunition and fireworks.
Police also claim they found three types of drugs at the home, cash, and five stolen motorcycles.
The man was hit with 23 charges and was ordered to remain behind bars ahead of his next court appearance at the end of the month, police said.
