Best of British: Knights backing Kai Pearce-Paul to shine in NRL

By Robert Dillon
October 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Kai Pearce-Paul will play his last game for Wigan in Saturday's Super League grand final. Picture Getty Images
KNIGHTS chief executive Philip Gardner expects Kai Pearce-Paul to emulate fellow Englishman Dominic Young and establish himself as a crowd favourite at Newcastle.

