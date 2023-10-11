150-year-old terrace listed in 'hidden' inner city street in Newcastle

A 150-year-old Victorian terrace tucked away in a little-known street has hit the market in Newcastle.
The circa 1870 freestanding inner city terrace is one of only three classic period homes positioned down a laneway at 2 Noster Place which is accessed via Wolfe Street.
Selling agent Patrick Skinner said that many people would perhaps not be aware of Noster Place despite it being in the heart of the city.
"It's a hidden gem and a lot of people wouldn't know it's there," Mr Skinner said.
"It's tucked just in front of the Segenhoe Apartments in a little lane that takes you to three properties at two, four and six Noster Place.
"In that area of The Hill and Newcastle, a lot of the houses are positioned right on the street so you always have people walking past your front door just metres away whereas this one is very private."
Mr Skinner said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was one of the oldest terraces in Newcastle and spanned four levels, including a basement with original sandstone walls which has a study, lounge room and laundry.
The terrace has a classic Victorian-era facade with two lacework verandahs and the inside has been updated throughout following an extensive renovation across the entire home.
"It's 150 years old and it's just gorgeous," he said.
"I think that we actually take for granted how much rich character we have in Newcastle."
The lower level of the home includes the lounge room, sitting room, dining room and a modern kitchen which has a Quantum quartz waterfall island bench.
Large sliding doors in the kitchen lead out to a private yard and entertaining area which has an openable roof to provide shelter or allow the sun the flow in.
Upstairs has the master bedroom, a second bedroom and a bathroom, while the top floor has an additional bedroom and bathroom.
The owners purchased the renovated property in 2018 for $1.475 million.
The property includes two off-street parking spaces and is open for inspection on October 14 at 11am.
A price guide was not available for the property.
CoreLogic records show that the neighbouring 6 Noster Place was last sold in 2015 for $1.3 million and 4 Noster Place fetched $1.35 million in 2019.
"We're waiting to get a bit of feedback from the market because it is a unique one," he said.
The agent said the property had drawn a strong level of enquiry from buyers in Newcastle as well as interstate and overseas since hitting the market one week ago.
"When we have properties in that area, we get a lot of people from Sydney and a lot of expats relocating back to Newcastle," he said.
"We sold an apartment in Segenhoe recently and a terrace on Perkins Street, and properties around there are always really popular.
"Naturally, they're not going to suit everyone but it's more those who appreciate the character and the history of it."
Noster Place isn't the only street that is tucked away in a lesser-known part of the inner city.
Another 'secret street' is Menkens Lane which is a private road that runs off Church Street at The Hill.
It takes its name from the renowned architected who designed the row of four distinctive heritage-listed terraces at the address that faces Newcastle Harbour.
The San Francisco-esque terraces, known as The Boltons, were the creation of leading Newcastle architect Frederick Menkens and built by GW Brewer in 1904.
Other hidden pockets include Carlton Street in Newcastle, a tiny street that runs off Brown Street and has only eight properties.
Another tucked-away street with just eight homes is Marine View at The Hill which has harbour, city and Christ Church Cathedral views and, like Noster Place, is also accessed from Wolfe Street.
Property on the street is tightly held by its owners, with the last sale on Marine View recorded back in 2012.
