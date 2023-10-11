Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland trainer Brad Elder ready to challenge 10-month ban

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 11 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Elder driving Lil Ripper to victory at Menangle on December 10. It was Elder's first city win as a trainer but was taken away because of a positive swab. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Brad Elder driving Lil Ripper to victory at Menangle on December 10. It was Elder's first city win as a trainer but was taken away because of a positive swab. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder says he will fight a 10-month disqualification handed down this week for the presence of a prohibited substance in one pacer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.