Maitland trainer Brad Elder ready to challenge 10-month ban

Lil Ripper tested positive for levamisole, a drug commonly used for the treatment of parasitic, viral and bacterial infections in cattle and sheep, three times late last year in post-race swabs. They came after she won her first two starts for Elder, at Newcastle on November 4 and 7, following her move from New Zealand. She raced three more times without winning before taking out a Waratah final at Menangle on December 10, after which she again returned a positive.