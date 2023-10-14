Australians are familiar with Thai, Chinese, Japanese and even Vietnamese cuisine. Filipino? Not so much.
Crocqhenri Lucero wants to change that, and is one step closer to achieving his goal. He has written and released an "e-cookbook" called Mahal kita - Recipes Vol. 1 which he describes as a "staple introduction to the flavours of the Philippines".
The Newcastle musician, singer and cook better known as Crocq created Mini Pinoy Grill in 2015. He took a small food truck on the road and cooked for others using his own Filipino marinade recipe.
In 2018 he became serious about the marinade and bottled it. His Mini Pinoy Grill All Purpose Marinade can be found online and at selected retail outlets (minipinoygrill.com.au) alongside an ever-growing range of Mini Pinoy Grill products.
Crocq grew up in a family of talented performers, and is himself an in-demand singer, but his childhood ambition was to be a chef.
"I wanted to share these amazing culinary memories and experiences that I had growing up, and which I still experience today, with people who haven't had the chance to try Filipino food," he tells Weekender.
"I truly believe that although Filipino food may not be the healthiest and traditionally not the prettiest, it is definitely the most soul-enriching and ultimately comforting.
"My ultimate aim is to introduce people who are curious about expanding their culinary palate to the food of the Philippines ... to empower foodies and wanna-be foodies with the experience of cooking their own authentic Filipino experience at home with the guidance of both traditional and fusion recipes."
Some of the recipes in Mahal kita - Recipes Vol. 1 use Mini Pinoy Grill products, for convenience, but others are more traditional.
"They are so well balanced between sweet, salty, soy, acidity and sour," Crocq says.
He raves about the adobo, which he says is "comfort food" and "a soulful remedy", and is also partial to the sinigang, saying "the healing powers of this dish can only be explained by trying".
His all-time favourite recipe, though, is the kare kare.
"This is a satay style dish with a twist," he says.
"The thing I love about the dish is that it uses oxtails. When rendered down and accompanied by annatto seeds and peanut butter, it gives a deep rich and vibrant texture that is to die for.
"Served with rice and a side of bagoong (prawn paste), the saltiness of the paste just levels up the peanut-based bone broth to a nirvana level of culinary greatness."
So, the basics. What is Filipino food?
"Filipino food uses simple ingredients to create complex, well-balanced flavours. In my eyes it is always a balance between sweet or soy, acidic or sour," Crocq explains.
"One main ingredient used a lot in Filipino food - and not found much in Western food - is vinegar. The Philippines produces a range of diverse vinegars, which Mini Pinoy will actually be diving into in the future.
"The other main staples are garlic, onion, black pepper, bay leaves and calamansi (local mini lime)."
Housebound for a time during the pandemic, I used a bottle of Mini Pinoy Grill marinade to make a chicken dish and followed one of Crocq's recipes. The balance of flavours gave the sauce extra depth, and each mouthful revealed a different element. It was delicious.
I ask Crocq why, if it's so flavoursome and easy to prepare, Filipino cuisine remains a mystery to Western diners?
"I think, traditionally, Filipinos are shy people (until you get to know them) and the generations prior to mine were so dedicated to providing a better life for the children, loved ones and families," he says.
"They were adamant about working hard and making sacrifices to provide a great school, a great education for their children, and their children would then, in turn, help the rest of the family.
"Filipinos were too busy hustling and providing for their families, and there was no real urgency or even need to let people know what our food and culture was."
Times have changed.
"I really believe that third generation Filipinos have the ability to pledge gratitude and thanks for all the prior sacrifices," Crocq says.
"We have learned to embrace our traditional roots and make tribute for all the hard work from our mothers, fathers and grandparents. After all the generations of hardship, we are so proud of how far Filipinos have come.
"My generation has been blessed with the stability and fruits of all their hard work and we can now not only breathe, but also show the world how amazing the Philippines is."
As always, Crocq has several pots on the boil. He is selling Mini Pinoy Grill merchandise (t-shirts, hats, phone cases and even themed baby clothing) and is in the process of developing a kare kare mix, a chilli vinegar and a crispy pork sauce.
He recently catered an event for Filipino artist Marikit Santiago, has plans to "pop-up" at venues across Newcastle for a series of "Boodle Fight" nights (a banana leaf-lined table full of Filipino food), and hopes to break the Guinness World Record for the most people barbecuing at the one time (worldsbiggestbbqnewcastle.com.au).
Somehow he still finds time to sing and play guitar at gigs, events and weddings.
"I really believe Filipino food is the next big Asian culinary cuisine to boom, people just don't know it yet," Crocq says.
"The Philippines is unique as it has a large number of culinary influences: Chinese, Spanish, American, Japanese and the local custodian Filipino people. I can't wait for the rest of the world to discover what is waiting for them.
"You know what, if I can sell 100,000 copies of Mahal kita - Recipes Vol. 1, mark my words, I will open a Filipino restaurant!"
