Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Crocq Lucero: Filipino food is "the next big Asian culinary cuisine to boom, people just don't know it yet"

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians are familiar with Thai, Chinese, Japanese and even Vietnamese cuisine. Filipino? Not so much.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.