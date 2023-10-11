Newcastle Herald
Newcastle developer GWH readies to launch Element Apartments

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:29pm
Newcastle developer and builder GWH is set to officially launch its new 20-storey Element Apartments in Newcastle West. Picture supplied
Newcastle developer and builder GWH is set to officially launch its new 20-storey Element Apartments in Newcastle West. Picture supplied

A SHARED workspace and rooftop lounge with panoramic views across Newcastle are set to be part of GWH's latest residential development.

