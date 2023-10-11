A SHARED workspace and rooftop lounge with panoramic views across Newcastle are set to be part of GWH's latest residential development.
The Hunter-based developer and builder will officially launch the Element Apartments at an event in Newcastle on Thursday night.
The 20-storey development with dual frontage on Hunter Street and Denison Street in Newcastle West will span 72 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Construction is due to begin in mid-2024 following the DA approval of the project in September, with completion expected in mid-2026.
GWH director Jonathan Craig said 70 per cent of their customer base came from Newcastle and the Hunter region.
Initial sales have already been launched through GWH's database of buyers ahead of the launch.
The project is one of three multi-storey developments from GWH currently underway in the Newcastle area, along with their ONE Apartments on National Park Street and Macquarie Tower in Charlestown.
The newest development includes a landscaped podium garden and rooftop lounge with barbecues and panoramic views.
There is also a shared workspace on the ground level.
"Our research into today's busy urban lifestyles revealed a shift in how residents value spaces that enhance their wellbeing and social connectedness," Mr Craig said.
"With a lot of people still working remotely, including this space seemed a great value add for our purchasers for now and into the future."
Apartments in the complex range from $695,000 to $2.43 million for the 20th-floor three-bedroom, two-bathroom and two-car penthouse.
GWH/RE licensee in charge Peter Kunov said apartments in the city were in demand with downsizers.
"Over the past 12 months, the apartment market in Newcastle, especially in relation to new developments, has received a positive response, particularly from the popular downsizing market," Mr Kunov said.
"Due to new incentives for first home buyers and increased interest from investors, we are witnessing a surge in purchasers seizing the opportunity to achieve significant capital growth from the time of purchase to project completion.
"Element presents buyers with a chance to live in close proximity to transportation, shopping centres, the harbour, and beaches."
Each apartment has floor-to-ceiling doors that lead to a large balcony, with buyers given the option of a city, ocean, harbour and hinterland view.
Other features include a chef's kitchen, storage spaces throughout and a choice of interiors, including coastal-inspired or earthy-based with monochromatic tones.
GWH has won three Master Builders Association's Building Excellence Awards in the past 10 years, including recently for the high-rise residential development SKY Residences.
