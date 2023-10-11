Newcastle's champion colts in the Country NSW selection frame

NEWCASTLE colts coach Jed Dickson feels like several cricketers from his team could earn higher representative honours after claiming a Country NSW crown.
Jamie Dickson, Cameron Claridge and Joey Gillard all find themselves in the selection frame for upcoming National Championships across under-19 (Albury, November 30-December 7) and under-17 (Ballarat, January 4-11) age groups.
Newcastle sealed the state colts title on Friday following a five-match tournament on the South Coast last week.
"The guys who performed well there have put themselves in good stead to get picked for Country NSW teams," Dickson said.
"The under 19s will go straight into National Championships in early December. For the guys who are still under 17 there's State Challenge in mid-November and from there they pick a Country NSW side for nationals in early January."
Hamilton-Wickham paceman Dickson, one of Newcastle's younger brigade, was joint leading wicket taker with 10 at an average of 7.7.
"Jamie had a stand out tournament. He bowled with aggression and took on the game, picking up early wickets and key wickets," Dickson said.
"He's in that under-17 age group and definitely impressed some key people that's for sure."
Dickson also said "Cameron [Claridge] had an awesome carnival and was a top-three run scorer, so he's put his name back in the mix".
Gillard, now playing for Sydney club Gordon, was part of the Country NSW colts at nationals last summer.
Newcastle only dropped one game at the men's under-19 competition, securing the silverware with a bonus-point victory in the last round at Geoff Shaw Oval. They finished four points clear of their nearest rivals.
