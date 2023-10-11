Cardiff-Boolaroo picks up where they left off as Lea fires

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon says the addition of Griffin Lea for 2023-2024 has only helped them pick up "exactly" where they left off last season.
CBs opened with a comfortable first-round victory against Waratah-Mayfield on Saturday, extending a seven-match unbeaten streak that closed out their most recent campaign.
It continued a stunning turnaround for the club who, 12 months ago, started 0-5 before recording a tie and six straight wins to rocket from near bottom of the ladder to finish in sixth position.
Lea, having spent time away from the game, took 3-9 from six overs to mark an impressive return.
"Picking up Grif [Lea] was a massive bonus because he obviously does all three [bat, bowl, field] at a high level," Sneddon said.
"The biggest question probably wasn't if he was going to get it back [following hiatus], but when. Coming back like that round one, couldn't ask for anything more really."
Lea, a premiership winner at Toronto in 2018-2019, joined CBs alongside former Kookaburras pair Josh Westwood and Ben Roberts.
He skippered in the absence of Sneddon, who is now available after recovering from a hamstring injury.
* SQUAD updates - Uni are still waiting on the arrival of key batsman Varun Sharma, Waratah-Mayfield look set to have Ben Patterson absent from the teamlist again in round two and it seems Brendon Charlton, twice awarded NDCA player of the final, was just a one-off cameo for Toronto.
* COUNTRY NSW officials are expected to conduct ground inspections across Newcastle on Friday ahead of January's national titles.
* NDCA have set the Tom Locker Cup final date for Sunday, November 12.
* THE funeral of City clubman Peter Chapman will be held at Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral on Wednesday, October 18 (2pm).
