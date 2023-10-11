Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cardiff-Boolaroo picks up where they left off as Lea fires

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
October 12 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffin Lea. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Griffin Lea. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon says the addition of Griffin Lea for 2023-2024 has only helped them pick up "exactly" where they left off last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
North set to chase No.1 pick after McKay joins Bombers
High-flying Kangaroo Ben McKay will reunite with former North coach Brad Scott at Essendon. (Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Shayne Hope and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.