STEPHEN Garland just wanted to watch the opening game of the 2021 State of Origin series.
But instead he claims he was "duped" into unknowingly participating in the "premeditated and targeted" shooting murder of Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch.
Mr Garland, now 65, told police he was "coaxed" into driving the alleged gunman to and from Mrs Klimovitch's house in Queen Street on the night of June 9, 2021 by Stuart Campbell, who repeatedly asked him to repay a favour.
"I didn't know there was going to be a shooting," Mr Garland told police. "I wasn't part of the planning. "I didn't hear a shooting. I didn't see it."
Garland has pleaded not guilty to murder and being an accessory after the fact to murder over the death of Mrs Klimovitch and is facing a four-week trial in Newcastle Supreme Court.
Mrs Klimovitch was shot once in the chest with a shotgun after she answered her front door in Queen Street about 8pm on June 9, 2021 in what prosecutors allege was a "targeted" and "premeditated" shooting.
"I've just been shot," Mrs Klimovitch said before collapsing, her daughter gave evidence on Wednesday.
He said Mr Campbell had the motive and arranged the murder, recruiting the alleged gunman to pull the trigger and Mr Garland to drive him to and from Stockton.
He said the three men were engaged in a joint criminal enterprise to murder Mrs Klimovitch and, while he didn't pull the trigger, Mr Garland knew his role was the driver.
Mr Campbell was charged with murder but died before facing trial.
Mr Hatfield continued his opening address on Wednesday, taking the jury through a number of interviews and conversations Mr Garland had with police in November, 2021.
As his Holden Commodore was being towed by police for forensic examination, Mr Garland told investigators: "I didn't do this, you know. I didn't do anything. I didn't know about it, I wasn't part of the planning."
Mr Hatfield said Mr Garland told police that on the night of the shooting, Mr Campbell had arrived at his house at Heddon Greta and told him: "you owe me a favour can you drop me mate at Stockton".
Mr Garland said he did not want to and wanted to watch the State of Origin, but Mr Campbell insisted repeatedly and called in a favour for helping Mr Garland out with rental accommodation.
He said one of the men put a duffel bag in his boot and the alleged gunman got into the front seat before they headed to Stockton, not speaking a word other than the alleged gunman mentioning a street he should park in.
He said the alleged gunman got out of the car, disappeared for five or 10 minutes and came back. He then left again and this time returned "erratic" and "breathing heavily".
The alleged gunman said "get going" and "I think I dropped a shell", Mr Garland told police.
Mr Garland maintained in his interviews that he did not know the purpose of going to Stockton and did not know his passenger had a gun.
He said he had no idea about the animosity between Mr Campbell and Mrs Klimovitch.
"I didn't know this was going to be a murder," Mr Garland told police. "I was made aware of it when the person said "I think I dropped a shell". "This made me feel sick. It wasn't until the next day that this woman's name was mentioned."
During his opening address, defence barrister Tom Hughes said it was disputed that Mr Garland was ever party to a joint criminal enterprise with the other two men.
"His position is there was no agreement," Mr Hughes said. "They had kept from him the notorious and hideous intention that resided in Campbell's evil mind. "He was duped into participating as a driver where he knew not that what he was doing was becoming involved in a plan to murder a woman he didn't know at all."
The trial continues.
