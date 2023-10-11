Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Fashion brand KOOKAI to open at Westfield Kotara

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 11 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women's retailer KOOKAI is opening its first Newcastle store at Westfield Kotara.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.