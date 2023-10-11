Women's retailer KOOKAI is opening its first Newcastle store at Westfield Kotara.
The fashion brand will open on level two next to Nude Lucy in a space previously occupied by Zara, which closed in October 2022.
Hoarding around the space says KOOKAI will open "this summer".
"The Australian owned women's fashion label is a first for Newcastle, defined by an essence of femininity, confidence, allure and independent style," Westfield Kotara wrote in a post on social media.
The Newcastle Herald reported in September 2023 that Westfield had lodged a development application for a new "mini-major" store to replace the former Zara.
Plans lodged with City of Newcastle said the space would be reconfigured to allow for three specialty tenancies fronting the inside of the centre and a smaller mini-major with a new entrance to the level 2 car park.
Nude Lucy took one of the spaces, while another retailer Perfect Stranger is coming soon.
