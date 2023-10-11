Twenty-four of the Newcastle group caught in the war in Israel have departed the country, but nine others remain stranded as fears mount about their safety.
The group, connected through Mayfield's Grainery Church, had been travelling together in the Holy Land for what was supposed to be a two-week holiday.
Brittany West, whose parents were the tour organisers, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that "nine people are left in Tel Aviv".
Adamstown's Phil and Bronwyn Barnes are among those who remain.
"We are a bit flat after our two flights out of Tel Aviv were cancelled in the past couple of days," Mrs Barnes said from Israel.
"The bombing we can hear like thunder in the distance fortunately hasn't closed the airport yet.
"Most airlines are no longer flying in or out of Tel Aviv. We're hoping our Emirates flight on Friday gets out."
She said they had paid another three nights' accommodation at their hotel to include food, "as the options outside aren't safe or are closed".
"We are safe for now, but this morning the hotel concierge suggested we get out of Tel Aviv earlier than Friday."
The Barnes's daughter Salena Stonehouse arranged a Wizz Air flight for her parents to leave the country, but it was cancelled.
The couple's Emirates flight, booked to leave Israel for Dubai on Friday, was part of their original return ticket.
Mrs Barnes was concerned about the "limited flight options" and people already waiting at the airport for flights.
"Many people from other countries have been collected by their government, so we are feeling like we are just a few left here."
Mrs Stonehouse had sought help from the federal government about a possible charter flight for her parents.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was "providing consular assistance" to the Newcastle group in Israel.
Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv stated on its website that the airport "is working as planned including departures and landings".
However, many carriers suspended or reduced flights after Israel declared war, following the invasion by Hamas militants.
Newcastle East couple Paul and Audrey West were among the group members to have flown out of Israel.
Mr West, a pastor at the Grainery Church, told the Newcastle Herald from Tel Aviv on Monday that he had seen rockets exploding in the distance from his hotel and sounds of "thud, thud, thud".
"I saw one explode in the air above us," Mr West said.
The Wests had organised a pilgrimage to Israel for a group of 33, mostly from Newcastle, plus a tour guide.
Their daughter Brittany spoke to Mrs Barnes in Tel Aviv at about 10pm on Tuesday night.
Ms West was concerned that the situation in Israel "still might get worse".
"The Barnes had to go back to the bomb shelter because there were more missiles coming in. They were the loudest bangs they'd heard, so they felt like they're coming closer," she said.
Mrs Stonehouse's parents had been keeping up to date with the news and "monitoring how close the rockets are".
"The less rockets there are, the more likely flights will get off the ground," she said.
Her parents had good fortune, in a way, on the day before the Hamas attack happened
"They were having lunch across the road from the police station that got taken over [by Hamas]," she said.
"I'm so grateful they weren't there that day. In a sense they're very lucky."
While the travellers caught in Israel faced a traumatic experience, their families back home have also been stressed.
"I've tried not to focus too much on the news because you can't do anything about it. I've been trying to look at it through a practical lens and help with the flights," Mrs Stonehouse said.
