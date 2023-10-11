Lachlan Walmsley named joint English Championship player of year

LACHLAN Walmsley has capped off a stellar 12 months by being named joint English Championship player of the year.
The announcement was made during an awards ceremony at Old Trafford overnight with the Halifax Panthers winger, an Upper Hunter product and a Newcastle RL premiership winner at Souths, sharing the honours alongside Dean Parata (London Broncos).
Having made his World Cup debut with Scotland at the end of 2022, Walmsley picked up where he left off this campaign and eventually crossed for a competition-high 36 tries.
Walmsley, 25, enjoyed his second season at Halifax featuring an 1895 Cup success at Wembley Stadium.
"Wow, what a year," he posted on social media on Wednesday (AEDT).
Bevan French picked up the major Man Of Steel gong for best and fairest in the English Super League ahead of this weekend's grand final appearance for Wigan against Catalans.
