Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lachlan Walmsley named joint English Championship player of year

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Walmsley playing for Newcastle RL club Souths in 2018. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lachlan Walmsley playing for Newcastle RL club Souths in 2018. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

LACHLAN Walmsley has capped off a stellar 12 months by being named joint English Championship player of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.